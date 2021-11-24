Dune Fans Just Got Exciting News About A Theatrical Re-Release

Science fiction fans were thoroughly enthralled by the October release of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," and it showed — both at the box office and in reviews. The long-awaited film has earned more than $365 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) and is resting comfortably on Rotten Tomatoes at an 82% critics score, meaning it is "Certified Fresh." While the movie's $41 million opening would probably have spelled problems in pre-pandemic times (according to Deadline, "Dune" cost $165 million to make), many consider the film's box office revenue a win for the theater industry. In fact, Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian called the numbers "a very encouraging sign for theater owners" back when the film was first released (via ABC10).

Indeed, Warner Bros. appeared to concur with Dergarabedian when the film studio officially greenlit "Dune: Part Two" in October, with the sequel slated for release in 2023 (via Variety). Now, a recent announcement from Warner Bros. could entice movie fans who didn't previously see "Dune" on the big screen to return to the theater.