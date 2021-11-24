Warner Bros. Releases Detailed New Synopsis For The Batman
Warner Bros. has finally started to peel back the curtain on the premise for "The Batman," with a brand new synopsis offering more details about the upcoming DC flick than ever before. Now fans finally have an idea of what sort of danger Robert Pattinson's Batman will get into.
"From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' 'The Batman,' starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne," the synopsis reads. "Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens."
As was teased in the first trailer for "The Batman," director Reeves' much-anticipated exploration of the Dark Knight is expected to be a grim and brutally honest one. While the film won't be hitting theaters until March 4, 2022, there has been loads of excitement surrounding it. Fortunately for fans, Warner Bros. has offered their deepest dive into "The Batman" and its characters with the studio's latest synopsis.
Pattinson's Batman will venture into Gotham's underworld
According to Warner Bros., director Matt Reeves plans to bring a level of intensity and darkness to the Batman character like never before. His main antagonist, Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler, played by Paul Dano in his first role in a superhero film, is expected to display a measure of malevolence and darkness that's also yet to come from a comic book movie.
The new "The Batman" synopsis continues, "When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City."
A previous synopsis for "The Batman" described Pattinson's version of the Caped Crusader as "raw" and "intense," with the actor portraying a more world-weary version of the familiar character, which is due to "the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he's hunting." Warner Bros. ultimately appears to be painting the portrait of a mystery-thriller rather than a basic superhero flick, with "The Batman" expected next March.