Warner Bros. Releases Detailed New Synopsis For The Batman

Warner Bros. has finally started to peel back the curtain on the premise for "The Batman," with a brand new synopsis offering more details about the upcoming DC flick than ever before. Now fans finally have an idea of what sort of danger Robert Pattinson's Batman will get into.

"From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' 'The Batman,' starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne," the synopsis reads. "Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens."

As was teased in the first trailer for "The Batman," director Reeves' much-anticipated exploration of the Dark Knight is expected to be a grim and brutally honest one. While the film won't be hitting theaters until March 4, 2022, there has been loads of excitement surrounding it. Fortunately for fans, Warner Bros. has offered their deepest dive into "The Batman" and its characters with the studio's latest synopsis.