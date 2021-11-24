Zoe Kravitz' Latest Remarks About The Batman Will Get Fans Pumped

DC fans have been waiting patiently for "The Batman" to finally arrive on the big screen, and although there's still a few months to go until its release, Zoë Kravitz's latest comments about the film are incredibly exciting.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Big Little Lies" star is playing the latest version of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader, and the footage released from the film so far teases their intense chemistry. Pattinson's moody performance looks to match the gritty, noir tone that director Matt Reeves is bringing to the DC Universe, and this dynamic duo is joined by an impressive supporting cast, including the likes of Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. A new trailer for the film aired during DC Fan Dome 2021, and shows the Riddler waging war against Gotham City's elite. Although it's not clear why he's being so brutal with his victims, that will probably be a riddle to be solved when the film arrives in 2022.

Similarly, much of the details regarding just how Catwoman will come into the picture remain mysterious at this time, but when Zoë Kravitz recently opened up more about "The Batman," she offered high praise for Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves.