Zoe Kravitz' Latest Remarks About The Batman Will Get Fans Pumped
DC fans have been waiting patiently for "The Batman" to finally arrive on the big screen, and although there's still a few months to go until its release, Zoë Kravitz's latest comments about the film are incredibly exciting.
The "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Big Little Lies" star is playing the latest version of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader, and the footage released from the film so far teases their intense chemistry. Pattinson's moody performance looks to match the gritty, noir tone that director Matt Reeves is bringing to the DC Universe, and this dynamic duo is joined by an impressive supporting cast, including the likes of Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. A new trailer for the film aired during DC Fan Dome 2021, and shows the Riddler waging war against Gotham City's elite. Although it's not clear why he's being so brutal with his victims, that will probably be a riddle to be solved when the film arrives in 2022.
Similarly, much of the details regarding just how Catwoman will come into the picture remain mysterious at this time, but when Zoë Kravitz recently opened up more about "The Batman," she offered high praise for Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves.
Zoë Kravitz can't wait for fans to see The Batman
When speaking to Variety about the highly anticipated movie, Zoë Kravitz was quick to praise co-star Robert Pattinson for his work as Bruce Wayne, explaining that "Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world." Some fans were initially quite skeptical about Robert Pattinson joining the film, even though his performances in "Cosmopolis," "Good Time," "The Lighthouse," and "Tenet" prove that he can handle meatier roles.
Kravitz then went on to talk about director Matt Reeves, saying that he "has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters." She also added "I'm just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it." Hard to argue that he definitely has earned a holiday, since "The Batman" was plagued with unexpected production issues, due to the pandemic — the cast and crew worked through lockdown in the United Kingdom, before going on a brief hiatus when Pattinson himself caught Covid-19.
The newest big screen Catwoman also noted that she is hopeful audiences enjoy the finished film. "I hope the fans love it," she said, "because we put a lot of work into this."
"The Batman" arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022.