Carnage Has Some Terrifying Plans In This Venom: Let There Be Carnage Deleted Scene
One of the things that makes Sony Pictures' "Venom" franchise a little different from the typical superhero movie fare is the viciousness of its villains. In the case of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," those villains are Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) and Frances Barrison (Naomi Harris), better known as Carnage and Shriek. In the film, the two fit squarely into the "Bonnie and Clyde" lovers-on-the-run archetype. Or, perhaps it might be more accurate to liken their dynamic to that of the film "Natural Born Killers," which also starred Harrelson as an insane murdering fugitive on the run from the law with his equally sadistic girlfriend.
In "Let There Be Carnage," released earlier this year and set for home release on December 14, Cletus and Shriek face off against Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote Venom. Eddie and Venom's fight against these new villains is made all the more interesting when, as seen in the trailers, Cletus bites Eddie and manages to ingest some of the symbiote strain, helping the dangerous killer become host to a Venom-like creature called Carnage. Carnage is a formidable foe, especially when inhabiting the body of Cletus.
Fans of the "Venom" movies who are eagerly waiting to enjoy "Let There Be Carnage" from home can get a better idea of just how sinister Carnage is in a recently released deleted scene. The scene shows what plans the Carnage symbiote has in mind for the future of the human race that makes his serial killer host body look like an amateur.
Carnage wants to create a new race of hybrids
An extended deleted clip released by IGN on YouTube shows Cletus (Woody Harrelson) and Shriek (Naomie Harris) making their plans for revenge against those who wronged them. So far, so good as far as villains hatching an evil plan goes. Additionally, it appears this footage pretty much matches up with what happens in the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" theatrical cut. Then Kasady's symbiotic half Carnage (appearing in an unfinished CGI form) chimes in, and things take a dark turn.
"All humans are pestilence," says Carnage. "We can create a new race, part human, part symbiote, that will rule the world. A new breed. All else that is not of our blood must be expelled." Cletus and Shriek seem a little reluctant with the plan at first, but they come on board rather quickly, and eventually agree to form an "unholy trinity," as Carnage deems it, along with the alien symbiote.
It's pretty frightening stuff, even compared to the finished product of "Let There Be Carnage." The clip gives us a more precise picture of what exactly Carnage was trying to do on Earth. And if, as supervillains tend to do, Carnage ever returns from his apparent death in a future "Venom" sequel, we may even see him give these plans another sinister try.