Carnage Has Some Terrifying Plans In This Venom: Let There Be Carnage Deleted Scene

One of the things that makes Sony Pictures' "Venom" franchise a little different from the typical superhero movie fare is the viciousness of its villains. In the case of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," those villains are Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) and Frances Barrison (Naomi Harris), better known as Carnage and Shriek. In the film, the two fit squarely into the "Bonnie and Clyde" lovers-on-the-run archetype. Or, perhaps it might be more accurate to liken their dynamic to that of the film "Natural Born Killers," which also starred Harrelson as an insane murdering fugitive on the run from the law with his equally sadistic girlfriend.

In "Let There Be Carnage," released earlier this year and set for home release on December 14, Cletus and Shriek face off against Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote Venom. Eddie and Venom's fight against these new villains is made all the more interesting when, as seen in the trailers, Cletus bites Eddie and manages to ingest some of the symbiote strain, helping the dangerous killer become host to a Venom-like creature called Carnage. Carnage is a formidable foe, especially when inhabiting the body of Cletus.

Fans of the "Venom" movies who are eagerly waiting to enjoy "Let There Be Carnage" from home can get a better idea of just how sinister Carnage is in a recently released deleted scene. The scene shows what plans the Carnage symbiote has in mind for the future of the human race that makes his serial killer host body look like an amateur.