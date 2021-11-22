Exclusive Clip: Get A Sneak Peek At An Easter Egg Featurette From Venom: Let There Be Carnage
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" might not have been as successful as its predecessor at the box office, but the film was exciting for fans of the anti-hero nonetheless. Carnage is one of the most beloved villains from Marvel Comics, and Woody Harrelson's top-notch portrayal of the character brought the ruthless symbiote to life. Tom Hardy returned to the role of Eddie Brock, and once again turned out another fun, dedicated performance as Venom.
Now that the world has had a chance to see "Let There Be Carnage" in theaters, the movie is making its way into homes. The sequel will be available for purchase digitally starting Tuesday, Nov. 23, for $19.99 through Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, Verizon Fios, and AMC. Attached to that digital download are tons of special features, where fans of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" can take a deeper dive into the symbiote world.
Looper has an exclusive look at one of the featurettes available with the download of the film, where viewers are transported inside Cletus Kasady's terrifying prison cell.
There are familiar heroes in Venom's world
In "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," we only get a brief glimpse at Cletus's jail cell, but this new featurette gives us a better breakdown of what's going on inside. The dark walls of the creepy abode are covered in sketches and quotes, most of which come from prolific authors and poets. The narrator reveals the words are pulled from Lord Byron's "Prometheus," William Blakes' "Proverbs of Hell," and Bram Stoker's "Dracula."
While Eddie Brock only got the tiniest look into Cletus' cell, Venom memorized the drawings and quotes within seconds. After recreating the sketches on paper back at Eddie's apartment, Venom showed viewers a little more of what was hiding on the walls of the serial killer's room. The featurette explores some of the drawings a little more and especially focuses on a detail many might have missed on a first watch.
On either side of the intricate tree drawing, there is a spider web with a face in the center and a bat with a human head. The featurette narrator suggests that Morbius and Spider-Man live within Eddie's world, and this was just one of the subtle ways Sony was tossing easter eggs into the film. Those who stuck around for the end credits of "Let There Be Carnage" know that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) from the MCU is definitely a part of Venom's world, and it's all but confirmed at this point that Morbius (Jared Leto) is too.
Fans can digitally download "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" on November 23.