Exclusive Clip: Get A Sneak Peek At An Easter Egg Featurette From Venom: Let There Be Carnage

In "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," we only get a brief glimpse at Cletus's jail cell, but this new featurette gives us a better breakdown of what's going on inside. The dark walls of the creepy abode are covered in sketches and quotes, most of which come from prolific authors and poets. The narrator reveals the words are pulled from Lord Byron's "Prometheus," William Blakes' "Proverbs of Hell," and Bram Stoker's "Dracula."

While Eddie Brock only got the tiniest look into Cletus' cell, Venom memorized the drawings and quotes within seconds. After recreating the sketches on paper back at Eddie's apartment, Venom showed viewers a little more of what was hiding on the walls of the serial killer's room. The featurette explores some of the drawings a little more and especially focuses on a detail many might have missed on a first watch.

On either side of the intricate tree drawing, there is a spider web with a face in the center and a bat with a human head. The featurette narrator suggests that Morbius and Spider-Man live within Eddie's world, and this was just one of the subtle ways Sony was tossing easter eggs into the film. Those who stuck around for the end credits of "Let There Be Carnage" know that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) from the MCU is definitely a part of Venom's world, and it's all but confirmed at this point that Morbius (Jared Leto) is too.

Fans can digitally download "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" on November 23.