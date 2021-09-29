John Leguizamo's Reaction To The New Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Turning Heads

Last week, the internet was buzzing after it was announced during a live Nintendo Direct event that a new "Super Mario Bros." movie is in the works. One surprising takeaway was Nintendo's announcement about the A-listers who will voice the iconic characters in the upcoming animated feature. In a tweet from the Nintendo of America account, fans learned "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" vet Charlie Day will voice Mario and Luigi, respectively. The supporting cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong (hopefully, he will lend his legendary laugh to his role).

While the casting received mixed reactions from fans, actor John Leguizamo shared a somewhat supportive opinion about the new movie. Leguizamo is one of the stars of the 1993 live-action "Super Mario Bros." movie, which makes his reaction all the more attention-grabbing. It appears he still holds the cult classic close to his heart and has some choice words to share on the cinematic future of Mario and Luigi.