The Cowboy Bebop Anime Episodes That Inspired Netflix's Live-Action Show

Does your "Cowboy Bebop" experience have you hungering for more?

The first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation of the classic Sunrise series may have only just hit the streaming service as recently as November 19, but fans who have already burned through its 10 episodes may be wondering — what's next? With Season 2 being something of an open question at this point, after mixed reviews, your best bet if you are hungry for more "Bebop" is to go straight to the source material — that is, the 26 episodes and one movie that make up the original "Cowboy Bebop" anime's canon.

After all, while John Cho might have worked really hard to make sure Spike Spiegel's signature walk (not to mention his hair) transitioned just fine to the realm of live-action, there are always going to be some wonders that just have to be experienced in their original form. Fortunately, Netflix is already on the case. Netflix Geeked, the streaming service's content hub for its science fiction and fantasy properties, has shared some episodes from the original "Cowboy Bebop" anime that it calls "a guide to some essential episodes ... that inspired the new Netflix show," one that helps fans new and old pinpoint exactly where the live-action version of the series drew its inspiration from, and the places where it might have diverged a bit.