Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The First Look At Netflix's Cowboy Bebop

It would seem that Netflix has officially declared that it's time we blow this scene, get everybody and the stuff together — because 3, 2, 1, we finally got our first real look at the cast of the live-action adaptation for anime classic "Cowboy Bebop." The original animated series about a group of bounty hunters in space trying to stay fed while avoiding the ghosts of their past has been a staple of anime fans since it debuted in 1998. Back in 2008, there were rumblings of Keanu Reeves attempting to make and star in a live action film based on the show, but it's only now that we're actually getting a live-action version.

There are many challenges with adapting "Bebop" to live-action: There's a hyper intelligent dog, a battery of spacecrafts, some very anime hair, and Faye Valentine's gravity-defying outfit.

However, the first eight images of the new "Cowboy Bebop" not only seem to ably navigate the challenges, but they even hint that this new version will hew closely to some of the more iconic aspects of the original. Let's go through the images and talk about why fans are already excited, and why, the more we look at these photos, the more excited we are, too.