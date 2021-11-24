The Ending Of Hawkeye Episode 2 Explained

We were treated to two episodes of "Hawkeye" back to back, with the second just as fresh and entertaining as the first. Episode 2 picks up immediately after Episode 1, as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) pulls the Ronin mask off of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in an alley. The two have just escaped a jump from the Tracksuit Mafia, who sought to kidnap Kate for her heroism during the auction heist.

Clint is keen on getting his suit back from Kate, so they head to her apartment to hide out for a moment. While still in shock that she's with the real Hawkeye, Kate goes and changes and hands the suit over to Clint. Unfortunately, those pesky Tracksuit Mafia members have tracked them down and start throwing Molotov cocktails through her apartment window. The apartment eventually catches fire, causing the duo to abandon the Ronin suit, and now Kate and Clint are on the run.

In this episode, we see these unlikely allies start to form their new bond, to the love of Kate and the hesitance of Clint. We got a better sense of where this series is going in Episode 2 as a looming villain revealed themselves, and the comic relief turned it up a notch.