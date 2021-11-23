The Real Reason Mr. X Doesn't Appear In Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

As one of the most popular and long-running horror video game franchises of all time, "Resident Evil" has spawned a never-ending array of related media since its inception in 1996. The latest entry to the franchise will be "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," a reboot of the infamous film adaptations.

The upcoming film will combine the plots of the first two video games, placing the characters at the Spencer Mansion and the Raccoon City Police Department (via CBR.com). It follows a group of survivors — including siblings Chris and Claire Redfield — as they investigate the wasteland created by the Umbrella Corporation's torturous human experiments and battle the undead.

Thanks to director Johannes Roberts, the new movie will bring in quite a few fan-favorite characters, like Ada Wong (Lily Gao) and Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia). However, not all of the franchise's most popular characters made the cut — most notably, T-00 Tyrant, a.k.a. Mr. X, doesn't appear in "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." So, why did Roberts decide to leave Mr. X out of the reboot?