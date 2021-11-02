Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Director Has Interesting Plans For A Potential Sequel

The upcoming "Resident Evil: Raccoon City" is aiming to reboot the "Resident Evil" movie franchise, and if it's a hit, it won't be long before we're talking about a sequel. And director Johannes Roberts already has an idea of what that might look like.

"Raccoon City" represents a bit of a change in approach to how video game movies are made. While past "Resident Evil" movies traditionally appealed to the fans of the video games, "Raccoon City" is trying to be a standalone horror movie that will appeal to a broader audience. But that doesn't mean "Raccoon City" will feel like a generic zombie movie. It has plenty of details that should make fans of the games happy.

"Raccoon City" is primarily based on the first two games in the "Resident Evil" franchise, which tell the origin story of the Umbrella Corporation that unleashed the zombie virus on the titular small midwestern town, and the sibling ex-cops Claire (Kaya Scodelario) and Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell) who have to stop it. Like the games, the movie will mostly take place in the Spencer Mansion and the Raccoon City Police Department.

But that still leaves many more "Resident Evil" games that future movies could draw from. So what's a sequel to do?