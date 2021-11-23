Avan Jogia On Playing A Fan Favorite Character In Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City - Exclusive Interview

When you heard about this film, did you go back and look at Leon on the game, or did you just stick to the script?

I was actually hilariously playing — they did a port on the Switch, so I was playing [the series] already. It was quarantine and I wanted a video game to play, so I happened to already be running through the game again. I mean, it's not bad research for a part. You sit around and play video games all day. It was fantastic. I'm like a second generation gamer. My mom is really big into video games. So actually, you know, I was playing the remaster with my mom and just having a ball.

Do you feel any kind of pressure playing a character so well known to "Resident Evil" fans?

Yeah. I think everyone has an emotional connection to Leon. And so, as far as my job is concerned, I just have to go with my own emotional connection to Leon and what's on the page, what's already been laid out for me. That's the stuff that I have to lead with in order to do my job as an actor.

But I think that any kind of passion, whether it's positive or negative about it, all it really translates to me is that people are passionate about this character and these characters, and this franchise, and this game. And that's just cool. It's just cool to be a part of something that people are passionate about. I don't translate it as good or bad, really. I really just see it as people are impassioned about it. It matters to them, which is great.

How do you see Leon in the movie? He's the audience in a way. He's the guy who comes into the situation and doesn't really have a grasp of what's happening.

I think you nailed it. I think Johannes from day one really took that one element from "RE 2," of it being his first day and, and really ran with that: What would it be like to be completely over-stimulated and out of your depth on your first day as a police officer in what is supposed to be a cow town? And just the worst thing happens, so how does that a person navigate that? He's a little hungover, a little unprepared, a little not trained, and is sort of trying to work his way through that. Then it becomes sort of more of a badass sort of Leon, that maybe people are more familiar with.

The thing about games from the earlier era of video gaming is that there wasn't much character development in early video games. Characters just sort of showed up as they were ... So I think when Johannes went to write the character, I think that he was concentrating on taking this character from one place to something else. Both Leon and Albert Wesker have journeys now.