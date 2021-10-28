Check Out Tom Hopper's Albert Wesker In A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette
Fans of the best-selling horror video game franchise "Resident Evil" will soon be able to get more zombie frights in the upcoming live-action adaptation entitled "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." Although this isn't the first live-action film interpretation of the series — Milla Jovovich starred in six films inspired by the video games — "Raccoon City" has die-hard fans excited thanks to its faithful attention to game-based details.
Given the setting of the new film, it will seemingly follow first two games in the mainline "Resident Evil" series, wherein members of the Raccoon City Police Department take on the horrors created by the Umbrella Corporation's bioengineering experiments. Longtime fans of the franchise will be happy to see the origin story of familiar characters such as Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), and Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen). Also set to make an appearance in the reboot is one of the franchise's key antagonists, Albert Wesker, played by Tom Hopper of "Umbrella Academy" fame.
In a new featurette for "Welcome to Raccoon City," the villainous Wesker is put on full display.
Welcome to Raccoon City dives into Albert Wesker's origin story
With his swanky haircut, glowing red eyes (hidden by his signature shades), and superhuman abilities, Albert Wesker is a top-notch villain in the "Resident Evil" video games. He makes his debut in the first "Resident Evil" game as the head of the Raccoon City police team S.T.A.R.S., but it's later revealed that he was working undercover for the Umbrella Corporation with his own ulterior motives. However, in "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," it seems like the film will focus on Wesker's story as the head of the task force rather than his malicious turn.
In the featurette, Tom Hopper explains that the "Welcome to Raccoon City" creators didn't want to depict Wesker as a "stereotypical villain," and wanted to show who the man was "underneath the sunglasses" — which, ironically, Wesker does not sport in the new film. Writer and director of "Welcome to Raccoon City," Johannes Roberts, also said the film will see the character "evolve and become the Wesker that we all know in the games," but does that mean he will be revealed as the film's villain in the end?
Fans will have to watch "Welcome to Raccoon City" in theaters on November 24 to see just how much of a villain the reboot makes him out to be.