Check Out Tom Hopper's Albert Wesker In A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette

Fans of the best-selling horror video game franchise "Resident Evil" will soon be able to get more zombie frights in the upcoming live-action adaptation entitled "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." Although this isn't the first live-action film interpretation of the series — Milla Jovovich starred in six films inspired by the video games — "Raccoon City" has die-hard fans excited thanks to its faithful attention to game-based details.

Given the setting of the new film, it will seemingly follow first two games in the mainline "Resident Evil" series, wherein members of the Raccoon City Police Department take on the horrors created by the Umbrella Corporation's bioengineering experiments. Longtime fans of the franchise will be happy to see the origin story of familiar characters such as Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), and Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen). Also set to make an appearance in the reboot is one of the franchise's key antagonists, Albert Wesker, played by Tom Hopper of "Umbrella Academy" fame.

In a new featurette for "Welcome to Raccoon City," the villainous Wesker is put on full display.