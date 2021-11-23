The Surprising Connection Between Spider-Man: No Way Home And X-Men

After the release of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, many MCU fans were unsure where the franchise would be heading next. What could possibly compare to the Infinity Saga? As it turns out, the creative team at Marvel had a lot of surprises up their sleeves, and have wasted no time introducing the world to the next great comic book adventure. Nearly every new Marvel project in the past two years has been laying the groundwork for an ever-expanding multiverse, a storytelling conceit that makes the sci-fi time travel contrivance of "Endgame" look like child's play.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," perhaps the most hotly anticipated new MCU project, will be exploring the multiverse in a way we haven't seen before. With villains first introduced in former non-MCU Spider-Man franchises confirmed — and the inclusion of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire rumored — "No Way Home" will be expanding the franchise's canon both backward and forward in time, drawing in elements established before Marvel Studios was even a thing.

However, the movie connects to even more than just the previous Spider-Man universes — it includes a connection with the original "X-Men" film, as well.