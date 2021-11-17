The Captain America Homage You Missed In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
The internet is losing it over the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer, which offers a whole host of new glimpses at what just might be the buzziest, most star-studded Marvel Cinematic Universe offering since "Avengers: Endgame." Apart from giving you fresh new looks at alternate-franchise Spidey villains Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), the trailer also unveils a version of J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), and a number of small details that you might have missed.
In the middle of all the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) themed characters and a peculiar, seemingly multiverse-themed plot that involves Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), it's easy to miss the fact that the trailer contains references to other corners of the MCU, as well. For instance, here's a look at the Captain America homage that you probably didn't notice in the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer.
The Statue of Liberty gets the Captain America treatment
The Captain America reference in the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer might be a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, but the reference itself is as large as they come. In fact, it appears that the Statue of Liberty itself is being retrofitted with a giant version of Cap's iconic star-and-stripes shield. Though the statue itself is still clearly a work in progress, the large banner attached to the construction scaffolding shows that the finished work will replace the statue's torch with Captain America's shield, which the statue will hold high over its head.
At this point, it's anyone's guess whether the Statue of Liberty that's getting a Captain America makeover is the one in the main MCU timeline, or if it's a glimpse into whatever alternate realities all those Spidey villains are pouring in from. It's also very much up in the air whether the statue is meant to honor Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) — or, perhaps, some hitherto unseen alternate-universe Cap. Hopefully, we'll all find out when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premieres on December 17.