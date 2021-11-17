The Captain America Homage You Missed In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

The Captain America reference in the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer might be a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, but the reference itself is as large as they come. In fact, it appears that the Statue of Liberty itself is being retrofitted with a giant version of Cap's iconic star-and-stripes shield. Though the statue itself is still clearly a work in progress, the large banner attached to the construction scaffolding shows that the finished work will replace the statue's torch with Captain America's shield, which the statue will hold high over its head.

At this point, it's anyone's guess whether the Statue of Liberty that's getting a Captain America makeover is the one in the main MCU timeline, or if it's a glimpse into whatever alternate realities all those Spidey villains are pouring in from. It's also very much up in the air whether the statue is meant to honor Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) — or, perhaps, some hitherto unseen alternate-universe Cap. Hopefully, we'll all find out when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premieres on December 17.