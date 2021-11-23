General Hospital's Vaccine Controversy Is Only Getting More Complicated

Fans of daytime soap operas could be in for more unwelcome news. More changes might be coming to "General Hospital" soon, and it's all down to some reported behind-the-scenes drama involving a fan-favorite cast member.

Steve Burton is one of the most tenured actors on ABC's "General Hospital." The veteran joined the medical-themed soap opera as Jason Quartermaine in 1991, but that persona was short-lived, as Quartermaine morphed into Jason Morgan, an assassin and right-hand man to a mobster. Other actors have played the same character, but Burton is the poster boy. It's complicated, to say the least, but that's the beauty of "General Hospital."

Burton left the show in 2012 to join "The Young and the Restless" cast (per The Huffington Post). However, he returned in 2017 to reprise the Morgan character and has been a mainstay ever since. That being said, the actor's run on the show could be coming to an end once again as the result of the vaccine controversy that led to Ingo Rademacher's unexpected departure earlier this month.