Is There A New FBI Episode On Tonight? (November 23, 2021)

While television giant Dick Wolf is hailed for his work creating the "Law & Order" and "One Chicago" franchises, he continues to maintain a relationship with CBS, as illustrated by the debut of the series "FBI" in 2018. The show, which is co-created by Wolf and Craig Turk, who previously wrote for "Private Practice" and "The Good Wife" (via IMDb), focuses on the New York branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with Missy Peregrym, Connie Nielsen, Alana de la Garza, and "Law & Order" alum Jeremy Sisto anchoring its cast.

The show's success has already spawned two spin-offs, "FBI: Most Wanted" and "FBI: International," the latter of which made its debut this year. The shows began with a three-episode crossover at the beginning of the season before branching off into their respective storylines. The last episode of "FBI" focused on the team finding a young girl who was kidnapped from her daycare by a gang seeking repayment of her mother's debts.

So, will we get to see the next chapter of the "FBI" story tonight? Here's the scoop.