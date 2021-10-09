The Last Duel's Stars Reveal What They Changed From The Historical Fight

At a recent press event for "The Last Duel," for which Looper was present, Matt Damon noted why they had to change some of the details from the book to suit the film better. According to the actor, Eric Jager "meticulously explained" the real-life duel in his book, and it was apparently "decidedly uncinematic." Damon described the men's uniforms in the book as giant tin cans, which only had two eye slits for them to see out. "It would have been a really awkward affair, and it wouldn't have looked very good," he added.

Damon also noted that Ridley Scott "kept the bones of the duel." The epic fight scene in the film will follow the same process as in the book, with the actor also revealing that Jacques Le Gris and Jean de Carrouges do three joust passes before rounding out their duel with axes, swords, and daggers. "It's a Ridley Scott duel," Damon added. "So we have visors where half our face is showing." Ben Affleck jumped in, praising his director, saying, "We kind of knew he would make it great."

It sounds like the right choices were made regarding the wardrobe of the characters, although it could have been fun to see two soup cans going at it. To see this epic scene play out, catch "The Last Duel" when it lands in theaters on October 15.