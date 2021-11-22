Lin-Manuel Miranda Had The Perfect Response To Hawkeye's Big Musical Moment

"Hawkeye" is bringing holiday cheer and a quiver full of trick arrows to Disney+ this week, and fans have been scanning the trailers Marvel has dropped in search of clues for what might be in store. Many were quick to notice an amusing Easter egg in the form of an in-universe musical about Captain America that appears in the trailer and will reportedly be called "Rogers: The Musical." Clint Barton going to see a Broadway show about his friends? Now that's just adorable.

From the trailer's brief, one-second peek at the musical, it's clear that the fictional "Rogers" is an homage to "Hamilton," the 2015 Broadway show about the founding of the United States written and anchored by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Lest the reference be lost, the set design, as well as the mis en scene — the arrangement of actors and props onstage — mimic an iconic scene from "Hamilton."

For his part, Miranda has long broadcast his status as a Marvel fanboy, so he obviously had a pitch-perfect response to his very own MCU homage.