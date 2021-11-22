Cowboy Bebop's Eden Perkins Reveals What It's Really Like Playing Radical Ed

There's no shortage of actors out there who would jump at the opportunity to play a character as interesting and beloved as Radical Ed, perhaps even more so if it were their first gig. Such is the case for Perkins (who is non-binary), for whom Ed will be their first major credit. "Ed is such an amazing character. She's just so incredibly lively, and she just brings energy wherever she goes," Perkins said. "Looking at all the scenes from the anime of Ed, she's just so cool. She's an amazing character, and I really relate to her actually and it was so, so incredibly exciting being cast as her."

Perkins clearly loves bringing Ed's mannerisms to life, and was just as enthusiastic about the character's costume. "It's very free and movable I suppose, which suits Ed very much. And the wig. The wig is so cool. It's so spiky and I desperately want to touch it, but I don't cause otherwise I would mess it up."

They also had nothing but positive things to say about the production of Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" in general. "When I finally got to actually be on set, it was incredible. It was just one night of shooting. It was incredible. The sets are so, so cool and at night it's like a completely different atmosphere. It was very cold, but it was amazing. And everyone is so very, very, very lovely. And I got to act with John Cho, which was very cool. It was such an amazing experience."

As of this moment, Netflix hasn't announced whether "Cowboy Bebop" will get a second season, but Perkins will be expected to reprise their role if it does.