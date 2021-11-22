The Ending Of Succession Season 3 Episode 6 Explained

"Succession" Season 3 episode 6, "What It Takes," aired on November 21, 2021. After last week's episode saw the Roys keep control of the Waystar-Royco company by working out a power-sharing arrangement, this week the focus turns to the other major development from that episode: who's going to be the next Republican nominee for President of the United States?

The Roys' involvement in politics has mostly happened offscreen this season. After Kendall (Jeremy Strong) went public with allegations that his father Logan (Brian Cox) was involved in the company's sexual harassment scandal in its cruise line division at the end of Season 2, a Department of Justice investigation has loomed over Waystar-Royco. Earlier this season, Shiv (Sarah Snook) sicced the ATN's biggest star Mark Ravenhead (Zack Robidas) against the sitting president, who's recently decided not to run for a second term.

This week, the Roys attend a conference in Virginia aptly titled the Future Freedom Summit ("FFS"), where they decide which of three candidates to back: current Vice President Dave Boyer (Reed Birney), Senator Rick Salgado (Yul Vasquez), and conservative firebrand Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk). Oh, and failson Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) thinks he has a shot, too.

As The New York Times pointed out, the title, "What It Takes" is likely borrowed from Richard Ben-Cramer's nonfiction book of the same name about the 1988 presidential race. That book explored the candidacies of two Republican and four Democratic candidates, paying particular attention to the disconnect between the six men's credentials and how they sold themselves to the media. Just like in Ben-Cramer's book, it doesn't really matter who these three candidates are. All that counts is what they can offer ATN — and really, Logan.

Here's how "What It Takes" plays out, and what it might mean going forward.