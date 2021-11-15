The Ending Of Succession Season 3 Episode 5 Explained

In "Succession" Season 3 episode 5, "Retired Janitors of Idaho," everything the season has been building towards comes to a head when the annual Waystar-Royco shareholder's meeting arrives. After Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) dropped a bomb at the end of Season 2 by going public with his father's culpability about the sexual harassment scandal in the company's cruise line division, Season 3 has spent the first four episodes detailing the fallout. It's become clear that Waystar-Royco will never be the same, and the shareholder's meeting will determine just how different things will be — for the company, and for the family.

At the meeting, Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) longtime rival and fellow media mogul Sandy Furness (Larry Pine) is attempting a hostile takeover. The Roys have two choices: either leave the matter up to a shareholder vote — and after last week's episode, that doesn't look promising — or make a backroom deal to negotiate a new power structure. Logan is convinced that even thought the shareholders aren't confident about the Roy family's leadership, he can simply wow them at the meeting and win them back. Problem is, Logan isn't exactly the most self-aware person on the planet when it comes to his own limitations, which we'll delve into below.

When Logan ultimately isn't up to the task, it falls to Shiv (Sarah Snook) to negotiate with her counterpart, Sandy's daughter Sandi Furness (Hope Davis). In the end, the two daughters hammer out a compromise that allows the Roys to retain control of the company — at least for now.

Here's what the ending of "Retired Janitors of Idaho" is all about.