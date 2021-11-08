The Ending Of Succession Season 3 Episode 4 Explained

As the third season of HBO's "Succession" rolls along, it's becoming clear that the Roy family might be damaged beyond repair. They weren't a particularly loving family in the first place, but the ongoing struggle over Waystar-Royco threatens to tear them apart — if it hasn't already.

Season 3 has spent the first three episodes tracking the Roys as they react to the fallout of Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) betrayal in the Season 2 finale, when he publicly revealed that his father Logan (Brian Cox) knew about the sexual harassment scandal at the Waystar-Royco cruise line division. Last week's episode saw various characters at some of their lowest points in recent memory. After Kendall ruined his sister Siobhan's (Sarah Snook) big debut as President of Domestic Operations by playing Nirvana's "Rape Me" over the company's public address system, Shiv hit back by publishing a letter detailing his many failings as a husband, father, and human being. Meanwhile, Logan was forced to do the unthinkable and allow the FBI to search Waystar-Royco's headquarters for files about the scandal.

In episode 4, "Lion in the Meadow," the overarching plot of Season 3 finally comes into play. Kendall's revelation has caused the Waystar-Royco stock to drop and its shareholders to lose millions. This has also created an opening for Stewy (Arian Moyaed), Sandy (Larry Pine), and Sandi (Hope Davis) to engineer a takeover of the company. In episode 4, Kendall and Logan are forced to (barely) put aside their differences and convince a 4% shareholder, Josh Aaronson (Adrien Brody) not to back the three S's.

Here's where everyone ends up at the end of episode 4, and what it means going forward.