Is There A New Episode Of NCIS Hawai'i Tonight? (November 22, 2021)
Even though network television's prior season spelled the end of "NCIS: New Orleans," the stories of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to dominate the CBS network. With the original "NCIS" series showing no signs of slowing down after 19 seasons and "NCIS: Los Angeles" cruising along in Season 13, CBS recently premiered a fourth iteration of the "NCIS" franchise. Starring Vanessa Lachey as NCIS Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, "NCIS: Hawai'i" tells the stories of yet another NCIS team. However, this team of Navy cops has a view distinct from that of Washington D.C, New Orleans and Los Angeles — because "NCIS: Hawai'i" is filmed mostly on the island of Oahu, home to Hawai'i's capital city of Honolulu (via Hawaii News Now).
CBS appears to be pleased with the results of their latest "NCIS" venture and granted the series a full season order in October (via TVLine). The most recent episode of "NCIS: Hawai'i" aired on November 8. That episode, the seventh of the series' inaugural season, is titled "Rescuers," and tells the story of the death of Petty Officer David Andrews. The NCIS team's questions lead them to unexpected places, but, as usual, they manage to solve the case before the end of the episode.
Since "Rescuers" aired a whole two weeks ago, "NCIS: Hawai'i" fans might be wondering if tonight is the night they finally get another new episode of the series.
No new NCIS: Hawai'i until next week
Unfortunately, "NCIS: Hawai'i" is not scheduled to begin airing new episodes until Monday, November 29 at 10 PM. Instead, tonight CBS will be broadcasting a rerun of Season 1, Episode 4, an episode titled "Paniolo." Paniolo is a Hawaiian word that translates to "cowboy" in English (via Dictionary.com).
When "NCIS: Hawai'i" returns next week, it will air the eighth episode of the series. CBS has not yet released a promo for the upcoming episode, titled "Legacy," but the network has released a short description, on top of a handful of sneak peeks and promotional photos (via SpoilerTV). The two-sentence description for the upcoming episode is short, but should give fans some sort of idea of what to expect. It says, "When an anti-capitalist protester is murdered, Jane and the team investigate and find themselves caught in a war between eco-activists and a tech billionaire fighting over a piece of land; Jane and Capt. Joe go on a date."
In addition to the regular series cast, "Legacy" will feature a guest appearance by actor Enver Gjokaj as Captain Joe Milius. Gjokaj has previously appeared in three episodes of "NCIS: Hawai'i" (via IMDb).