Is There A New Episode Of NCIS Hawai'i Tonight? (November 22, 2021)

Even though network television's prior season spelled the end of "NCIS: New Orleans," the stories of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to dominate the CBS network. With the original "NCIS" series showing no signs of slowing down after 19 seasons and "NCIS: Los Angeles" cruising along in Season 13, CBS recently premiered a fourth iteration of the "NCIS" franchise. Starring Vanessa Lachey as NCIS Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, "NCIS: Hawai'i" tells the stories of yet another NCIS team. However, this team of Navy cops has a view distinct from that of Washington D.C, New Orleans and Los Angeles — because "NCIS: Hawai'i" is filmed mostly on the island of Oahu, home to Hawai'i's capital city of Honolulu (via Hawaii News Now).

CBS appears to be pleased with the results of their latest "NCIS" venture and granted the series a full season order in October (via TVLine). The most recent episode of "NCIS: Hawai'i" aired on November 8. That episode, the seventh of the series' inaugural season, is titled "Rescuers," and tells the story of the death of Petty Officer David Andrews. The NCIS team's questions lead them to unexpected places, but, as usual, they manage to solve the case before the end of the episode.

Since "Rescuers" aired a whole two weeks ago, "NCIS: Hawai'i" fans might be wondering if tonight is the night they finally get another new episode of the series.