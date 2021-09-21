Why Captain Joe From NCIS Hawaii Looks So Familiar

"NCIS: Hawai'i," the fourth show in the mega-popular "NCIS" franchise, just premiered on CBS (and is available to stream on Paramount+), so fans of the franchise are getting to know a whole new cast of Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents, who are solving crimes out of the Pearl Harbor field office.

The cast is led by Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of the Hawai'i office, who leads her team of investigators as they solve military and national security mysteries. In the first episode, Tennant and her people investigate an experimental Naval aircraft that crashed on the island of Oahu in order to find out who made the crash happen before classified information is revealed.

In the episode, Tennant goes up against Capt. Joseph Milius, a high-ranking naval official and fleet commander who's trying to keep the military secrets hidden and doesn't want a Navy cop poking around his crash site, but he comes to respect her as a leader.

Captain Joe, who according to Deadline will be a recurring character, is played by Enver Gjokaj, a familiar TV face. Here are some of the places where you've seen him before.