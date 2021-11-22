The Matrix: Resurrections Co-Writer Teases A 'Beautiful And Weird Creation'

Not surprisingly, considering the "Matrix" series has always been known for its twists and turns, Mitchell was not willing to divulge too many details about what the plot of "The Matrix: Resurrections" will entail. This may be a mercy, as describing the plot of "The Matrix" to anyone is always a task in itself. However, he did promise that one thing the sequel will not be is an unnecessary add-on to the previous trilogy. He described the film as a unique entity that nonetheless contains all three previous movies within its story "in a really ingenious way."

Exactly how the film will encapsulate the prior three remains to be seen, but this is a series known for taking a meta approach to such things. Going further, Mitchell said "The Matrix: Resurrections" is a "very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters."

This seeming complexity should be no surprise, coming from the author of the book "Cloud Atlas," which the Wachowskis then adapted for the screen. The multiple timelines and actors portraying past lives is one of the more beautiful aspects of that film, and Mitchell also teamed with the sisters for the equally surreal Netflix show "Sense8."

If all goes well, "The Matrix: Resurrections" will be following the path of their past collaborations. For now, the true plot of the film remains mysterious, and the mind-blowing trailer only offered tantalizing clues, but fans won't have to wait much longer to experience the world of "The Matrix: Resurrections" when the film releases in theaters (and on HBO Max) on December 22.