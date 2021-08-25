The Real Reason Why Lilly Wachowski Is Sitting Out The Matrix: Resurrections

March of 1999 saw the premiere of "The Matrix," a film starring the likes of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, and more. However, for as stellar as the cast's performances were, the biggest factor in the movie's success and its pop-culture longevity is its intriguing look at the nature of reality. Is our world actually all it proclaims to be? Or are we trapped inside a simulation, with no hope of ever "waking up" from this nightmare? These are the questions that launched a franchise, enthralling fans the world over.

Of course, none of this success would have come to fruition without the visionary duo of Lilly and Lana Wachowski at the helm. The sisters had launched their careers as screenwriters in the mid-1990s for "Assassins" before leaping into the directing world a year later on "Bound." These experiences led them to bring "The Matrix" to life along with its two sequels from 2003, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" — both of which failed miserably to reach the same heights as their revolutionary predecessor. Nevertheless, when news of a fourth "Matrix" installment broke, the excitement was palpable, to say the least.

"The Matrix: Resurrections" is primed to release in December of 2022, with most of the original trilogy's cast returning to their famed roles. Although, Lilly Wachowski isn't attached to the project and doesn't have any intention of doing so. Here's why.