Fans Of DC League Of Super-Pets Just Got An Exciting First Look
The superhero genre is a continuously expanding form of entertainment that often requires appeals to all types of different audiences, especially within the DC Extended Universe. From serious, introspective films like "Batman v Superman" to bombastic, crowd-pleasers like "Aquaman," the modern superhero film can encompass a wide variety of sub-genres (although some directors might disagree with that claim).
Though not every comic book fan is destined to love every movie, it certainly benefits companies like Marvel and Warner Bros. to pull in fans from as wide and varied demographics as possible. The newest project certain to garner excitement from younger fans is the upcoming film "DC League of Super-Pets," an animated movie focused on the pets of DC superheroes. The film was first announced back in 2018 with "The Lego Batman Movie" and "The Lego Ninjago Movie" scribe Jared Stern set to pen the new feature (via Collider). In the years since the first announcement, big names have become attached to the project, including "Black Adam" star Dwayne Johnson for the role of Krypto, Superman's dog (via Deadline).
Get a closer look at each member of the DC League of Super-Pets
This week, Entertainment Weekly is giving fans of the DC Universe their first look at the upcoming film "DC League of Super-Pets." Alongside the release of the first stills from the upcoming animated feature, EW released quotes from an interview with Jared Stern, the film's director.
"I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat, but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets," Stern told EW. "I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, 'That was a really great superhero movie, and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, [it] was really fun.'"
Though this will be the characters' first introduction to the big screen, it's hardly the first time audiences have had an opportunity to learn about the Super-Pets. The Legion of Super-Pets was first introduced in "Adventure Comics" #293, a comic book released in February 1962 (via Comics.org). According to Stern's chat with EW, his latest spin on these super animals was inspired by a visit he made to a local animal shelter where he noted how many animals sadly languished, simply waiting for a new home. "They seemed so powerless," Stern said. "I don't know why, but I thought, 'What if those pets had powers?'"
"DC League of Super-Pets" is scheduled for theatrical release on May 20, 2022. If the film is included in Warner Bros.' plan for digital releases in 2022 (via GamesRadar), it should be available on HBO Max 45 days after its spring debut.