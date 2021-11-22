The Book Of Boba Fett Creator Jon Favreau Opens Up About The Brand New Series
It's an exciting time for "Star Wars" fans, as there's a lengthy list of new shows heading to Disney+ in the next few years, which will significantly expand the timeline of the galaxy far, far away. "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Andor," "Ahsoka," and "The Acolyte," will all follow grand new adventures and stories on the streaming service, as Lucasfilm is taking a break from the big screen for a while following the divisive reaction to "The Rise of Skywalker." But the next big series is "The Book of Boba Fett," which spins out of "The Mandalorian" Season 2.
The second season of the first live-action "Star Wars" series sees Temuera Morrison step into the role of Boba Fett after playing his father, Jango Fett, in "Attack of the Clones." Since Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returns Boba's armor to him, the legendary bounty hunter works alongside the titular character to help save Grogu from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). However, the season ends with Boba and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) overthrowing Jabba's Palace, killing Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood), and taking it for themselves.
Clearly, "The Book of Boba Fett" will put Boba in a powerful position in the future. The show's co-creator Jon Favreau recently opened about the series and what's ahead for the gunslinger.
Boba Fett steps into the power vaccum
Jon Favreau recently spoke to Empire Magazine about the upcoming series, revealing that "The Book of Boba Fett" is all about the consequences of Jabba the Hutt's death in "Return of the Jedi," saying, "there is a power vacuum because Jabba is gone." The co-creator of the show went on to explain that the gangster's power meant people feared him. "Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist," Favreau added. The magazine also revealed a new image of Boba and Fennec Shand standing on Tatooine together.
Favreau also explained that his absence means the "Star Wars" universe can explore the gangster/crime genre a little deeper with "The Book of Boba Fett." "You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine – and Hutt Space in general – and you have the opportunity that's ripe in the gangster genre," he said. Favreau's got a point — many gangster films are all about a power struggle, whether it's internally within a specific group or from other rivals. But just because Fett is a ruthless killer doesn't mean he's best suited for running a high-level criminal organization.
Favreau added, "although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he's not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces." He also added, "he's not normally a newcomer. He's an expert, as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he's trying to transition to another position." Executive producer Robert Rodriguez revealed fans will get to know Boba better in the series, saying, "We'll see a lot more of his true character in this season," adding, "and you'll definitely see him have to turn 'barbarian mode.'"