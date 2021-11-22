The Tracksuit Mafia Get Some Warm Holiday Returns In A New Hawkeye Clip

This week finally sees the arrival of Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) own TV show with Disney+'s "Hawkeye," which also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The series takes from the beloved comic run from Matt Fraction and David Aja, in all its purple-coated perfection. Debuting with two new episodes this week (that have already received a warm reception), the new clip released from Disney suggests that the transition from comic book to TV box looks pretty seamless, bro.

Following the recent snippet showing Clint and Kate in Times Square, this new clip finally gives us a good look at the iconic Tracksuit Mafia. This mob of goons is a major threat in Barton's latest adventure, keen to cause issues for our hero in their titular attire and determined to add "bro" on just about everything they say. Thankfully, Clint has a helping hand with apprentice archer Kate, even if this new preview suggests she might cause more damage than she or the Avenger would like to.