23% Think This Horror Franchise Stands Above The Rest

Modern horror franchises, such as "The Conjuring" and "Paranormal Activity," are popular mainstays of the contemporary horror landscape. It doesn't hurt that they're profitable, either. For example, "The Conjuring" movies have earned $2.1 billion worldwide (via The Numbers) and the "Paranormal Activity" franchise bringing in over $890 million worldwide (also via The Numbers).

However, nothing compares to the horror films — and the franchises they spawned — that breathed new life into the genre in the 1970s and '80s. From John Carpenter's cult classic "Halloween" to Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street" to Ridley Scott's "Alien," these are all classics with equally beloved sequels. Both decades helped evolve the horror genre significantly and introduced terrifying figures, including Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. The franchise of these early decades arguably helped bring forth more modern franchises, like "Saw" and "Final Destination."

Recently, Looper surveyed 590 fans from around the U.S. to see which horror franchise ranks highest amongst all the great franchises. For all of you Freddy fans, the answer may not come as a big surprise. Here's the horror franchise that stands above the rest.