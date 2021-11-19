Ryan Reynolds Would Be Interested In Playing James Bond On One Condition

It only took what felt like an eternity, but the 25th James Bond film — 27th if you count 1967's "Casino Royale" and 1983's "Never Say Never Again" — is finally out. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga's "No Time to Die" debuted on the big screen on October 8, 2021, thus ending the Daniel Craig-007 era in grand fashion. While this fact has led some fans to go back and enjoy Craig's previous four films for nostalgia's sake, others are optimistically looking to the future. After all, the question is impossible to ignore: Who will take on the role of Bond next?

As has been the case for decades, once one door closes on a 007 series, another promptly opens. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that moviegoers have already begun speculating on who will become the legendary British super-spy next. Even though he doesn't think it'll ever happen, some have called for Idris Elba to take the gig next, with Henry Cavill and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson entering the conversation as well. One rather unexpected name that has recently joined the fray is Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds.

If the job ever landed at the feet of the "Red Notice" star, he has stated that there's one hypothetical caveat that sits in the way of him signing on.