Here's Your First Look At Nicole Kang In Full Poison Ivy Mode On Batwoman

The world got its first-ever glimpse of the newest supervillain to rise up in the CW hit "Batwoman" with the revelation of series regular Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) suited up as plant-based bad-girl Poison Ivy. As long-time fans are well-aware, a variety of Bat Trophies have been washing up on Gotham City's shores lately. The trophies' ability to transform unsuspecting Gothamites into brand-new baddies was immediately made all too apparent with the sudden appearances of Mad Hatter and Killer Croc. Indeed, viewers may have suspected something nefarious was afoot when Dr. Hamilton was infected by a jab from a thorny Bat Trophy in the show's November 17 episode.

In the following episode, the Bat Team realized something suspicious about Hamilton's behavior: she seemed to lose consciousness and undergo a marked change of personality whenever she was exposed to sunlight. Instead of the usually altruistic and considerate doctor, her Poison Ivy side blossoms, revealing an angry and utterly unfamiliar alter ego.