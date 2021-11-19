A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Clip Will Get Fans Of The Games Psyched
With the latest installment to bring "Resident: Evil" lurching towards the big screen, filmmakers have guaranteed that some of the property's most iconic monsters will appear in all their gruesome splendor. Gore-filled trailers for "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" have already confirmed the presence of zombies and Lickers, some of the classic terrors from Capcom's iconic video game series. However, an all-new featurette shows that novice audience members will get their first introduction to some all-new threats, as well.
Directed by Johannes Roberts, the seventh film in the "Resident: Evil" saga plays off of elements from the first two games — and it aims to reboot the franchise. As such, fans will see all-new takes on classic characters, including Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, and Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy. Most importantly, though, when it came to casting the walking nightmares our heroes face in this city-wide horror, Roberts says, "We didn't cast extras, we cast actors."
Meet Lisa Trevor in the all-new featurette
Speaking about the focus on the ferocious inhabitants of Raccoon City, Roberts reveals that "it was very important to me to bring something new to the zombies, whilst also making sure we were faithful to the game." A key element in that transfer was Lisa Trevor, one of Umbrella Corporation's first test subjects that would lead to the development of the T-virus, the disease that turns humans into bloodthirsty zombies, who eventually wreak havoc on the world after escaping the lab buried below Raccoon City. Tortured to incredible lengths, Lisa also has a family tie to the founder of the Umbrella Corporation.
Discussing the character, Roberts says "Lisa Trevor was one of the most fascinating characters to portray in the movie, in that she'd never been seen before in any of the prior movies." Unlike many other infamous characters from the series, Roberts has a soft spot for this tortured soul. "She's been experimented on, there's something very tragic and haunting about her."
You can see her and the rest of this horrific band of classic characters come to life when "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" opens its gates in cinemas on November 23.