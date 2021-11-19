A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Clip Will Get Fans Of The Games Psyched

Speaking about the focus on the ferocious inhabitants of Raccoon City, Roberts reveals that "it was very important to me to bring something new to the zombies, whilst also making sure we were faithful to the game." A key element in that transfer was Lisa Trevor, one of Umbrella Corporation's first test subjects that would lead to the development of the T-virus, the disease that turns humans into bloodthirsty zombies, who eventually wreak havoc on the world after escaping the lab buried below Raccoon City. Tortured to incredible lengths, Lisa also has a family tie to the founder of the Umbrella Corporation.

Discussing the character, Roberts says "Lisa Trevor was one of the most fascinating characters to portray in the movie, in that she'd never been seen before in any of the prior movies." Unlike many other infamous characters from the series, Roberts has a soft spot for this tortured soul. "She's been experimented on, there's something very tragic and haunting about her."

You can see her and the rest of this horrific band of classic characters come to life when "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" opens its gates in cinemas on November 23.