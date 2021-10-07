The Full Blood-Soaked Trailer For Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Is Here
"Resident Evil" fans are finally getting a reboot of the film franchise, five years after the Milla Jovovich series came to a close with 2016's "The Final Chapter." Directed by Johannes Roberts, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" will stick closer to the stories in the first two Capcom games. It features the likes of "The Tomorrow People" star Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, with "Crawl" lead Kaya Scodelario as his sister Claire Redfield. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star Hannah John-Kamen plays S.T.A.R.S. agent Jill Valentine, and Tom Hopper of "The Umbrella Academy" appears as Albert Wesker.
A reboot of the film series has been in the works since 2017 (via Variety), and British director Johannes Roberts joined the project in 2018. The "Resident Evil" live action movies were always guaranteed crowd pleasers on release, but they often deviated away from the storylines in the games to keep the focus on Jovovich's Alice. When the reboot was announced, many fans hoped that it would stick closer to the iconic 1996 game — which takes place in the Spencer Mansion on the outskirts of the titular city.
The first trailer for "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" has arrived, and it doesn't disappoint.
Spencer Mansion and the R.P.D
The first bloody trailer for the film confirms that "Welcome to Raccoon City" will use the stories from 1996's "Resident Evil" and 1998's "Resident Evil 2" — most of the action takes place in the Spencer Mansion as well as the Raccoon Police Department. The S.T.A.R.S team of Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Albert Wesker go up against zombies and horrific experiments in the creepy mansion first game. The footage also shows Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia) and Claire Redfield trying to survive in the RPD — made clear by the huge, glowing neon sign on the front of the building, which isn't exactly subtle.
Most of the zombies look undeniably creepy with red eyes and snapping jaws, but some of the other creatures in the film (like the infected dogs) get the CGI treatment. There's also a quick shot of a giant monstrous entity, which could be a modern take on the Tyrant from the first game. The final shot reveals the second gross mutation of the T-Virus, the Licker — which looks like it has its brain on the outside of its skull as well as having (you guessed it) a disgustingly long tongue.
It seems like the film will be more of an action-horror flick, because the trailer has a heavy focus on the characters shooting their way through the undead — rather than being a pure survival horror experience like the games. "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" arrives in theaters on November 24.