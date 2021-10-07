The Full Blood-Soaked Trailer For Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Is Here

"Resident Evil" fans are finally getting a reboot of the film franchise, five years after the Milla Jovovich series came to a close with 2016's "The Final Chapter." Directed by Johannes Roberts, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" will stick closer to the stories in the first two Capcom games. It features the likes of "The Tomorrow People" star Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, with "Crawl" lead Kaya Scodelario as his sister Claire Redfield. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star Hannah John-Kamen plays S.T.A.R.S. agent Jill Valentine, and Tom Hopper of "The Umbrella Academy" appears as Albert Wesker.

A reboot of the film series has been in the works since 2017 (via Variety), and British director Johannes Roberts joined the project in 2018. The "Resident Evil" live action movies were always guaranteed crowd pleasers on release, but they often deviated away from the storylines in the games to keep the focus on Jovovich's Alice. When the reboot was announced, many fans hoped that it would stick closer to the iconic 1996 game — which takes place in the Spencer Mansion on the outskirts of the titular city.

The first trailer for "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" has arrived, and it doesn't disappoint.