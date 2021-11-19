Tyrese Gibson Dishes On His Dream Role In Hollywood - Exclusive

Tyrese Gibson has had a career anyone would envy. His acting credits include two multibillion-dollar film franchises, having starred in both the "Fast and Furious" and "Transformers" movies, and he's a certified platinum-selling recording artist with numerous Grammy nominations. Although his credentials already read like an amazing bookended career, he isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Gibson's latest film, "Dangerous," sees him co-starring alongside "The Fate of the Furious" alum Scott Eastwood, Mel Gibson, and Famke Janssen as a small-town sheriff who's caught in a deadly situation when an ex-con (Eastwood) comes to town for his brother's funeral.

Despite his impressive resume, there are still some things Gibson hasn't done that he'd like to, especially when it comes to his acting career. What is left for him to do? In an exclusive interview with Looper, the actor revealed the big-name director he'd like to work with and the dream role he recently landed.