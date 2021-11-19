Tyrese Gibson Dishes On His Dream Role In Hollywood - Exclusive
Tyrese Gibson has had a career anyone would envy. His acting credits include two multibillion-dollar film franchises, having starred in both the "Fast and Furious" and "Transformers" movies, and he's a certified platinum-selling recording artist with numerous Grammy nominations. Although his credentials already read like an amazing bookended career, he isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Gibson's latest film, "Dangerous," sees him co-starring alongside "The Fate of the Furious" alum Scott Eastwood, Mel Gibson, and Famke Janssen as a small-town sheriff who's caught in a deadly situation when an ex-con (Eastwood) comes to town for his brother's funeral.
Despite his impressive resume, there are still some things Gibson hasn't done that he'd like to, especially when it comes to his acting career. What is left for him to do? In an exclusive interview with Looper, the actor revealed the big-name director he'd like to work with and the dream role he recently landed.
Tyrese Gibson would 'love' to be in a dramatic film directed by Steven Spielberg
Gibson credits Denzel Washington's role in 1999's "The Hurricane" — about a boxer wrongfully imprisoned for murder — for piquing his interest in acting, which led to his first starring role in 2001's "Baby Boy" directed by John Singleton. "Denzel inspired me," he says. "And he's somebody I idolize and have the utmost respect for."
When asked to name a "dream director" he'd like to work with, Gibson rattles off a few names: Todd Phillips, David O. Russell, Ryan Coogler, and Ava DuVernay. His number one choice of a director? "I love Steven Spielberg," he admits. "And even though I worked with him indirectly for the 'Transformers' franchise, I would love to be in a dramatic film directed by him."
Beyond that, Gibson says he has already landed his "dream role" — starring in an upcoming biopic of R&B icon Teddy Pendergrass directed by Lee Daniels ("Empire," "Precious").
Says Gibson of the role, "I just cannot wait to take on that role. It's been ten years in the making, literally. I knew Teddy. I was one of the best men at his wedding and one of the pallbearers at his funeral. So, I just cannot wait to make him proud with this film."
Tyrese Gibson's latest film, "Dangerous," is currently in theaters and on demand.