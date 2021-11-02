Exclusive Clip: Get A Sneak Peek At Scott Eastwood's Newest Project Dangerous
If you're looking for a fast-paced, heart-stopping thriller starring the son of a Hollywood legend, Lionsgate's newest flick is definitely the right fit.
With David Hackl (a production designer known for the "Saw" franchise) behind the camera and a script by Chris Borrelli, "Dangerous" casts Scott Eastwood — yes, Clint's son, who is also an actor — as Dylan Forrester, a man who tragically loses his brother... and is also an unhinged, dangerous killer himself. In the aftermath of his brother's untimely death, Dylan ends up on a mysterious island filled with equally dangerous assassins and makes an unsettling discovery about his brother's death, which sets him down a vengeful path.
With a cast that includes Mel Gibson, Famke Janssen, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Durand, and more, "Dangerous" — which will hit theaters and on-demand services on November 5, 2021 — is poised to be one of the most exciting films of the fall, and Looper has an exclusive look at one of its fight scenes. Here's a sneak peek at Scott Eastwood's latest project, "Dangerous."
This scene from Dangerous promises plenty of action
In this exclusive clip, Dylan finds himself at odds with an unnamed assailant (played by "Sanctuary" star Ryan Robbins) savagely beats him, tossing Dylan across a small, cluttered room and even breaking a mirror in the process. Seemingly beaten, Dylan drags himself across the floor, and seems to be searching for a shard of broken glass to wage a counterattack. As he does so, his attacker taunts him, obviously thinking he has the upper hand.
However, in a swift and sudden movement, Dylan plunges a knife — one which he notes is a "submarine" and "Japanese" — into his opponent's leg, sending the man to the floor. Beyond that, Dylan (probably correctly) guesses that he has hit the other man's femoral artery, which causes an enormous, clearly fatal bleed. "You might want to put some pressure on that," Dylan quips before falling to the ground once again, having bested his opponent.
"Dangerous" will be in theaters and available to rent or buy on streaming services on November 5, 2021.