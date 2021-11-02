Exclusive Clip: Get A Sneak Peek At Scott Eastwood's Newest Project Dangerous

If you're looking for a fast-paced, heart-stopping thriller starring the son of a Hollywood legend, Lionsgate's newest flick is definitely the right fit.

With David Hackl (a production designer known for the "Saw" franchise) behind the camera and a script by Chris Borrelli, "Dangerous" casts Scott Eastwood — yes, Clint's son, who is also an actor — as Dylan Forrester, a man who tragically loses his brother... and is also an unhinged, dangerous killer himself. In the aftermath of his brother's untimely death, Dylan ends up on a mysterious island filled with equally dangerous assassins and makes an unsettling discovery about his brother's death, which sets him down a vengeful path.

With a cast that includes Mel Gibson, Famke Janssen, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Durand, and more, "Dangerous" — which will hit theaters and on-demand services on November 5, 2021 — is poised to be one of the most exciting films of the fall, and Looper has an exclusive look at one of its fight scenes. Here's a sneak peek at Scott Eastwood's latest project, "Dangerous."