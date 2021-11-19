Carole Baskin Addresses Those Rumors About Her Second Husband's Murder - Exclusive
To coincide with the release of "Tiger King 2," Discovery+ released "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight," a new documentary series following the activist as she searches for evidence of wrongdoing on the site of Joe Exotic's former zoo. While "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight" gives viewers an insight into the Big Cat Rescue CEO's recent animal activism, Netflix's "Tiger King 2" resurrects rumors regarding the disappearance of Don Lewis, Baskin's second husband, who was reported missing on August 19, 1997.
Since "Tiger King" first hit Netflix, Baskin has been plagued by reports and rumors suggesting that she was somehow involved in Lewis' disappearance. Even though some documentary subjects continue to allege that Baskin knows what really happened to her ex-husband, who was declared dead in 2002, "Tiger King 2" also references several other explanations for what happened to Lewis, from plane crashes to activity in Costa Rica.
To promote the release of "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight" on Discovery+, Carole Baskin tells Looper how she's dealt with those rumors regarding her ex-husband's disappearance.
Carole Baskin was surprised by the rumors
Understandably, dealing with the media attention created by Netflix's "Tiger King" has been far from easy for Carole Baskin, who has often been on the receiving end of death threats. Discussing the rumors and reports suggesting she was somehow involved in her second husband Don Lewis' disappearance, Baskin tells Looper, "I was really shocked that the media especially would take the word of a bunch of animal abusing derelicts and run with that as their headline. I think I was naïve in thinking that they would actually do some research on their own to find out that there's clear evidence, that most of the things those people are saying are just either not true or totally baseless. And they didn't spend five minutes worth of even checking into those things. So that was kind of shocking to me."
As for what viewers will find out in her new series, Baskin explains, "I think when people tune in to 'Carole Baskin's Cage Fight,' what they'll see is the truth and they'll see it with their own eyes. It won't just be some talking heads that are throwing accusations at somebody. It's digging up the real evidence. It's out there in the ditches, in the literal trenches and going through the records and exposing all of the abuse that was happening there for decades."
"Carole Baskin's Cage Fight" streams exclusively on Discovery+.