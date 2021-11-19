Carole Baskin Addresses Those Rumors About Her Second Husband's Murder - Exclusive

Understandably, dealing with the media attention created by Netflix's "Tiger King" has been far from easy for Carole Baskin, who has often been on the receiving end of death threats. Discussing the rumors and reports suggesting she was somehow involved in her second husband Don Lewis' disappearance, Baskin tells Looper, "I was really shocked that the media especially would take the word of a bunch of animal abusing derelicts and run with that as their headline. I think I was naïve in thinking that they would actually do some research on their own to find out that there's clear evidence, that most of the things those people are saying are just either not true or totally baseless. And they didn't spend five minutes worth of even checking into those things. So that was kind of shocking to me."

As for what viewers will find out in her new series, Baskin explains, "I think when people tune in to 'Carole Baskin's Cage Fight,' what they'll see is the truth and they'll see it with their own eyes. It won't just be some talking heads that are throwing accusations at somebody. It's digging up the real evidence. It's out there in the ditches, in the literal trenches and going through the records and exposing all of the abuse that was happening there for decades."

"Carole Baskin's Cage Fight" streams exclusively on Discovery+.