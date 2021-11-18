Where Is The Cast Of Tiger King Season 2 Now?

In March 2020, just as the novel coronavirus was reaching pandemic-levels in the United States, the Netflix documentary "Tiger King" arrived as a welcome distraction. The lurid and tabloid-worthy TV series chronicled the life and times of Oklahoma-based big cat zoo owner Joe Exotic and his ongoing feud with Tampa Bay, Florida-based animal conservationist Carole Baskin, while also chronicling the lives of the people in Joe Exotic's orbit.

After "Tiger King" took the Internet by storm, it was practically inevitable that Netflix would release a follow-up series. On Wednesday, November 17, "Tiger King 2" arrived. The second season of the hit series starts off by detailing how the release of the first "Tiger King" has affected the lives of everyone involved. After that, it delves into the backstories of the main players, paying particular attention to the disappearance of Carole Baskin's first husband Don Lewis. The show also follows Joe Exotic as he appeals his January 2020 conviction for both attempted hired murder as well as animal abuse.

Overall, "Tiger King 2" mostly covers the events that happened between the release of the first season in March 2020 and the arrival of the follow-up. Even more developments have happened in the few months since "Tiger King 2" was dropped. Here's what the main cast of "Tiger King 2" are up to as of November 2021.