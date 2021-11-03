The Tragic Reason Tiger King's Joe Exotic Is Asking For Early Prison Release

When the inaugural season of "Tiger King" hit Netflix in early 2020, no one really knew what to make of it. Some were confused, others were intrigued, and many were just too concerned about the raging COVID-19 pandemic to care. Nevertheless, the chaotic docuseries about the world of big cat breeding took the world by storm, creating an online community at a time when enjoying the comforts of a physical one was hardly possible. As a result, the show became a massive hit for the streaming service and launched the man at its center — Joe Exotic — into pop culture superstardom.

From 1999 to 2018, Joe Exotic ran the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park: a shelter-turned-tourist attraction that hosted several varieties of big cats up until its closure in 2020. Its existence garnered him a bit of attention, but it wasn't until the release of "Tiger King" that he became something of a small screen icon. Folks donned their best blond mullets and horseshoe mustaches to dress as him for Halloween, his hatred for his longtime rival Carole Baskin generated countless memes, and Netflix subscribers begged for more content covering Exotic's wild world.

Something that took a bit longer to reach the public consciousness is the fact that Joe Exotic is currently in prison and has been since 2020. However, he recently made it known that he's seeking an early release, and the reason for such a move is quite tragic.