This Is When The Chicago Fire Season Finale Will Air In 2021

NBC's "Chicago Fire" is currently in the middle of its tenth season after it premiered in 2012, and a lot has happened in Season 10. The show saw its 200th overall episode air. Longtime fan favorite Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) has decided to relocate to Portland to take care of his deceased friend Andrew Darden's (Corey Sorenson) two sons — which means that his relationship with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) is now going to be a long-distance one.

Casey's departure means that Truck 81 needs a new commander. His replacement is Lieutenant Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton). Already, Pelham hasn't quite fit in with the crew of Truck 81, as he butted heads with Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) over his leadership style. Even more disturbing, the folks at Firehouse 51 have discovered that Pelham has history of disciplinary problems, including punching a previous superior officer in the face (via Fansided).

The Pelham drama sets the stage for the Season 10 finale. Now, the biggest question is, when is it going to air? Here are the details about the Season 10 finale airdate, as well as a glimpse at what the episode might look like.