Michael Keaton Teases His Return To The MCU As The Vulture

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" marks the epic return of Spidey's most famous villains from his past, including Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro. But there's one familiar face who's been surprisingly missing from the movie's trailers and teases, despite rumors saying he'd be in the new Marvel flick — and that's Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture.

The "Birdman" star and Oscar nominee has already showed up in clips for Sony's "Morbius" film as the multifaceted character he portrayed in Tom Holland's first outing as the webslinger, "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Meanwhile, Keaton is also expected to bring back his version of Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton's "Batman" (1989) in DC's highly-anticipated "The Flash" movie. So why not toss him into the fray for "No Way Home," as perhaps the final member of the film's multiversal Sinister Six?

Well, fans can rest easy knowing that Keaton will at least be returning to the Vulture character in some shape or form, as the actor made some statements on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week that many believe are proof of an MCU comeback.