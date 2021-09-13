The First Hawkeye Trailer Is Blowing Fans Away
The long-awaited first trailer for "Hawkeye" has finally dropped, and we've got our first look at the new Disney+ project. The only original Avenger to land their own series, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) finally gets his time to shine after playing second fiddle to his super friends in three "Avengers" flicks. Hawkeye has been poked at by MCU fans for almost 10 years now, as he seems to be the character with the least amount to offer in terms of saving the day. Clint has no superpowers and uses a high-tech bow and arrow to subdue his adversaries. Although his close pal Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is without superhuman strength or abilities as well, for some reason, the jokes always seem to land on the archer.
Now that Clint is at the center of his own series, we finally see that he's always been worthy of his role in the Avengers. The new trailer lets us know what Clint has been up to since we last saw him in "Avengers: Endgame." In his last MCU appearance, he happily reunited with his family, who was brought back after the second snap, but he was also mourning the death of Natasha. We know Clint is now a target of Natasha's sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who we learned in the post-credits scene of "Black Widow" is now after the Avenger. The first trailer for "Hawkeye" proves this series isn't one MCU fans should skip, as Clint is getting the recognition he deserves.
Hawkeye mixes old with new
The new trailer is one big tease of what's to come with the archer and his new protege Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). According to an Entertainment Weekly interview, Renner gave us some insight into what we can expect between Clint and Kate. Serving as a fangirl of the famous Avenger, Kate apparently brings an "onslaught of problems" into Clint's life. The aforementioned Florence Pugh is also showing up, but the cast is even further stacked than that. Joining the MCU is Vera Farmiga of "The Conjuring" fame, who will play Kate's mother. Brian d'Arcy James, Zahn McClarnon, Tony Dalton, and Alaqua Cox also round out the cast.
Whether we'll see any other famous MCU faces in "Hawkeye" remains to be seen. There were no returnees outside of Wanda and Vision in "WandaVision," while "Loki" was without any big MCU cameos as well. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" featured a brief appearance of James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) in the first episode, but the rest of the series was cameo-less. We can expect the same of Clint's solo series if the new show follows its predecessor's footsteps. Yelena might be the only returnee, but someone more tenured than her in the MCU probably won't show up. One thing is for certain — "Hawkeye" is going to be a thrill for MCU fans, and we're happy the character is finally in the spotlight.
"Hawkeye" lands on Disney+ on November 24.