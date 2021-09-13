The First Hawkeye Trailer Is Blowing Fans Away

The long-awaited first trailer for "Hawkeye" has finally dropped, and we've got our first look at the new Disney+ project. The only original Avenger to land their own series, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) finally gets his time to shine after playing second fiddle to his super friends in three "Avengers" flicks. Hawkeye has been poked at by MCU fans for almost 10 years now, as he seems to be the character with the least amount to offer in terms of saving the day. Clint has no superpowers and uses a high-tech bow and arrow to subdue his adversaries. Although his close pal Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is without superhuman strength or abilities as well, for some reason, the jokes always seem to land on the archer.

Now that Clint is at the center of his own series, we finally see that he's always been worthy of his role in the Avengers. The new trailer lets us know what Clint has been up to since we last saw him in "Avengers: Endgame." In his last MCU appearance, he happily reunited with his family, who was brought back after the second snap, but he was also mourning the death of Natasha. We know Clint is now a target of Natasha's sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who we learned in the post-credits scene of "Black Widow" is now after the Avenger. The first trailer for "Hawkeye" proves this series isn't one MCU fans should skip, as Clint is getting the recognition he deserves.