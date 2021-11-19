The Biggest Lesson Blue Bloods' Will Estes Learned From Co-Star Donnie Wahlberg - Exclusive

"Blue Bloods" often films on the streets of New York, allowing fans to gather around and watch the drama unfold in real time. While Selleck is a huge draw for the show, it's usually Wahlberg's devoted fans who show up in person to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. "They'll show up at the crack of dawn, in a crowd, and wait half a day, a full day, just to see him and say hi," reveals Estes.

While all celebrities act differently with fans, the way Wahlberg interacts with the ones who stake out the set blows Estes' mind.

"Donnie [with his fans] is something that I've never seen or experienced before," says Estes. "He just completely engages with people. It's really incredible. I almost didn't know you could do that before I saw Donnie do it. But, you know, he'll go out and talk to people and he's friends with them and he's one of the most engaging people I've ever seen with fans."

That part of Wahlberg's personality can be found on set too, where Estes admits the two always have a good time when working together.

"With Donnie, we laugh constantly between takes," he says. "We're always making jokes, and even when we've got a long day, we're always having fun and up to some antics one way or the other. It's probably as much fun as I've ever had as an actor. It's always a blast working with Donnie."

