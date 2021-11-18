Sebastian Stan And Lily James Channel Pam And Tommy In The First Trailer For The Biopic

The new teaser trailer for "Pam & Tommy" reveals how close Lily James and Sebastian Stan get to the very distinct looks of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and the answer is: very, very close. In fact, the resemblance is nothing short of eerie.

The trailer unfolds as Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen) and Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman) fast forward through a video tape that contains various Pam-and-Tommy-themed shenanigans, as well as other scenes from the series ... before eventually cutting to a (SFW) glimpse of the infamous intimate tape.

From that point on, the clip revolves around various parties' attempts to either benefit from the tape or prevent its release. The most poignant line in the two-minute sneak peek goes to James' Pamela Anderson. When Stan's Tommy exclaims to her: "I'm on that tape, same as you," Pamela coldly and accurately replies: "No, not like me at all." This implies that the show intends to play plenty of attention to the effects this kind of exposure has on women, as opposed to men — which implies that "Pam & Tommy" will feature plenty of deep dramatic layers underneath the more superficial overtones.