Lady Gaga Wants It All In A New House Of Gucci Teaser

The 30-second teaser zooms through the film's set up, showing the couple's introduction at a party, after which Driver's Maurizio offers the quickest of rundowns of the company that bears his family's name, calling Gucci both "a family business" and "an empire" in a three-second span.

With the setting of the crime at the center of the film established, Maurizio lays out the motive. "Gucci is like a cake. You have a taste, then you want more, and then you want the whole thing for yourself." With actors like Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and Jared Leto playing other Gucci family members, it's safe to say nobody's going to be happy with the size of the slice they end up with. While the murder may be the crux of the film, it looks like the contentious family struggle for control of the famous fashion brand won't be skipped over either.

Amidst all this are signs of the decadent, late 20th-century lifestyle that Patrizia finds herself living while married to a Gucci heir. There are fashion shows in palaces, yes, but also fancy clothes, fancy cars, and shots of skiers that wouldn't be out of place in a Roger Moore-era James Bond film. Is it any wonder she'd go to tremendous lengths to keep her place in that world secure?

"House of Gucci" is set to be released in theaters on November 24.