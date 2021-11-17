Why The MJ Scene In The New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Means More Than You Think

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" buzz was taken to the next level when a teaser trailer was released in August. The trailer revealed the return Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and hinted at the appearance of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Fans have also been clamoring for news on if any of the previous Spider-Man portrayers would return. Andrew Garfield, in particular, has been vehemently denying his return. The actor did not appear in the new trailer that dropped on Tuesday, nor did Tobey Maguire who is also rumored to return.

But there were several aspects of the new "Spider-Man" trailer that fans may have missed. Some include the return of J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), who appeared in a brief cameo in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." He is returning along with Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Sandman, among many others. MCU fans may want to direct their attention to more familiar faces, however. MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) are with Peter as he encounters characters from other universes coming to confront him. MJ, in particular, has a moment that is important to the Spider-Man universe.