The Returning Character You Might Have Missed In The New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
Marvel fans have had it good this year. After a long drought of new material thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has so far brought MCU devotees seven highly anticipated new stories: four Disney+ shows and three feature films, including the long delayed "Black Widow." However, there's one MCU film in particular that the internet can't stop talking about.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to hit theaters on December 17, and fans could not be more excited. The official trailer for the film has dropped too, and it's only confirmed what we already knew — we've never seen a "Spider-Man" film like this before. Past Spider-Man villains Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, and Lizard are joining the film from the original "Spider-Man" and "The Amazing Spider-Man" universes, and it's all but confirmed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reprising their roles as Peter Parker as well.
However, it's not just the villains and Spidey himself who are returning for "No Way Home." Another fan-favorite "Spider-Man" character will be starring in the film too, but you might've missed him in the trailer.
J. Jonah Jameson is back
J. Jonah Jameson is at it again. J. K. Simmons' performance as the surly newspaper editor in the Sam Raimi films is memorable, to say the least, and fans are thrilled that he's returning in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Jameson first shows up in the MCU during the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" post-credits scene, in which he appears onscreen in Times Square to reveal Spider-Man's identity to the world. This time, Jameson isn't a simple newspaper man. TheDailyBugle.net is an online publication and talk show in the MCU, with the classic Spider-Man nemesis in front of the camera. Indeed, Jameson's hatred of Spider-Man has always been an integral part of the comics, and we're thrilled that Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel's powers that be are fully bringing the character into the MCU.
The brief glimpse of Jameson in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer certainly indicates how much of an antagonist he is to our newest friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. As the villainous Sandman swirls above, Jameson is looking up with a smile on his face and a cameraman in tow, no doubt delighting in Spider-Man's misfortunes. The newsman's role in "No Way Home" isn't entirely known yet, but one thing's for certain — Spidey has himself another foe in Jameson.