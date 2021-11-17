The Returning Character You Might Have Missed In The New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Marvel fans have had it good this year. After a long drought of new material thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 has so far brought MCU devotees seven highly anticipated new stories: four Disney+ shows and three feature films, including the long delayed "Black Widow." However, there's one MCU film in particular that the internet can't stop talking about.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is set to hit theaters on December 17, and fans could not be more excited. The official trailer for the film has dropped too, and it's only confirmed what we already knew — we've never seen a "Spider-Man" film like this before. Past Spider-Man villains Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, and Lizard are joining the film from the original "Spider-Man" and "The Amazing Spider-Man" universes, and it's all but confirmed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reprising their roles as Peter Parker as well.

However, it's not just the villains and Spidey himself who are returning for "No Way Home." Another fan-favorite "Spider-Man" character will be starring in the film too, but you might've missed him in the trailer.