The Jaw-Dropping Way Red Notice Just Made Netflix History

"Red Notice" has provided Netflix with its largest opening weekend ever for a film. Per a Tuesday Deadline report, the movie has raked in 148.7 million hours watched since its November 12 launch. This is a towering feat that is thus far unmatched by any other movie on the streaming platform. These streaming numbers further confirm the excited proclamations about the movie's big weekend made by Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds on Twitter just a few days earlier.

The success of "Red Notice" is a boon to the website, which just launched a section that ranks its 10 most-watched offerings. The section is also broken down into four categories: film and television, both English and non-English language offerings. If you take a look at the chart, it trumpets the big win "Red Notice" is having right now. The combined star power of Gal Gadot, Reynolds, and Johnson has likely given the film a big boost. In fact, the success of "Red Notice" may have quite possibly propelled Johnson's "Jumanji: The Next Level" into the platform's Top 10, too; it currently holds 6.76 million hours streamed, per Netflix's Top 10 global movie rankings.

It's also interesting to note that while it was released in a limited capacity to Cinemark theaters on November 5 (per The Wrap), audiences seemingly still chose to consume the movie at home. Per Box Office Mojo, "Red Notice" has grossed just over $70,000 worldwide. Either way, the film's success is definitely a feather in Netflix's cap.