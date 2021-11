Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Why Uncle Iroh From Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Looks So Familiar

Not all generals have to be out for blood.

On "Avatar: The Last Airbender," the Fire Nation's Iroh is a man of contradictions. He is a former general who wishes to achieve understanding of those he fought, as well as a one-time crown prince who provides help to those his nation considers enemies, and at the same time, a man of war who learns to strive for peace. There's a lot going on behind Iroh's good-natured demeanor, and these multitudes that he contains make him an ideal mentor both for his nephew Zuko, with whom he journeys after the young prince's banishment, and eventually the members of Team Avatar.

To capture the dualities of Iroh, Netflix's new live-action retelling of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has tapped Canadian actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, a man with experience playing conflicted patriarchs and helpful warrior — a casting which has already earned the approval of fans. Lee is a legend of Canadian television: now, the wider world is beginning to take notice. Here are some places you might recognize him from.