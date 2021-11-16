Why Uncle Iroh From Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Looks So Familiar

Though "Kim's Convenience" was cancelled this year after its fifth season, Lee's time on the show opened doors to other projects, including one he's been dreaming of since he was a kid.

In 2020, Lee took a recurring role on the second season of "The Mandalorian," playing the New Republic pilot Carson Teva. Teva first appears in "Chapter 10: The Passenger" when he and fellow pilot Trapper Wolf (series producer Dave Filoni) intercept Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in their ships. He flees, but they track him down just in time to defeat the ice spiders that had been menacing him and his Frog Lady passenger.

Lee's such a huge "Star Wars" fan that when his role on the show was revealed, he answered a question on Twitter from someone asking whether he had used his own cosplay uniform for the show. He didn't, but he admitted that he had cried during the costume fitting, a story he'd later elaborate on for the CBC. When it came time to take some photos of him in costume, his helmet was still being painted, so they pulled out an old one they had lying around, one that appeared on the head of Luke's friend in the original "Star Wars." Lee explained, "I look at it because I know the pattern. I said, 'Is that Biggs' helmet?' And they said, 'Yeah, how do you know?' Because I'm a nerd."

When they put it on him, Lee said, he burst into tears. "Because this is one of the first movies I remember seeing with my dad, with my sister — and I was not expecting to hold, let alone wear a piece of my history on my head."